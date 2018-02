Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A new campaign is working to deploy strategies to better inform and educate the community on safe railroad crossing practices.

The goal is to eliminate future pedestrian/train crashes in Greensboro.

The campaign has three objectives

Better inform and educate the community

Better identify areas that are acceptable for safe crossings

Better monitor the rails for violators and reinforce correct behaviors

Learn more here.