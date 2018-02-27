× Most Davidson County computers working again after ransomware attack

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Most Davidson County computers are working again after a software virus known as ransomware essentially shut down the government last week, according to Davidson County Manager Zeb Hanner.

Sheriff David Grice told FOX8 on Friday that phone lines and computers were down for all county/government offices including the sheriff’s office.

At that time, hackers were asking for an undisclosed amount of cyber currency called Bitcoin to regain access.

The county cannot confirm or deny whether or not it paid due to an ongoing FBI investigation.

According to Hanner, there is a forensic team working to figure out how the attack happened.