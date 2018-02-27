× Man arrested after waving drugs for sale at officers while driving down street, police say

ALEXANDRIA, La. — A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly waving drugs for sale at officers as he drove down the street, according to Alexandria police.

On Thursday, officers were conducting an investigation at a home on Hynson Street in Alexandria. Several officers were present, with some standing outside in uniform.

Two officers saw a Cadillac driving down the street and saw it slow down and begin to turn around in the middle of the street. While they were watching, they saw the driver hold up a plastic bag in his hand.

“The officers were surprised, as this appeared to be an indication that the driver was advertising drugs for sale, and they were in uniform and easily visible,” Alexandria police said in a news release. “The officers approached the vehicle while the driver patiently waited, and as officers neared the car, the driver became noticeably surprised. The driver made a half-hearted attempt to conceal the plastic bag, however he soon turned it over to the officers.”

The bag contained hydrocodone pills.

The driver was identified as Ageron Calhoun, 46, of Alexandria. He was charged with possession of CDS II with intent to distribute and no driver’s license in possession.

“During the booking process, Calhoun expressed regret at not identifying the officers more quickly,” Alexandria police said.