Man armed with AR-15 stops knife-wielding neighbor’s attack

OSWEGO, Ill. -- An Illinois man armed with an AR-15 rifle stopped an attack after he witnessed a neighbor stab another person with a knife, according to WGN-TV.

Dave Thomas saw the suspect attack another person inside his apartment building in Oswego Township on Monday. Thomas said he went inside and got his rifle before ordering the suspect to stop.

"I poked my head out the door. There was a pool of blood, blood was everywhere in the hall. There was still a confrontation going on, there were about three or four people involved at this point," Thomas told the station. "So I ran back into my house and grabbed my AR-15. I grabbed the AR-15 over my handgun -- bigger gun, I think a little more of an intimidation factor. Definitely played a part in him actually stopping."

The suspect briefly got away, but Thomas was able to help hold him until police arrived.

He says the AR-15 is his "weapon of choice for home protection" and claims this was an example of a good guy with an AR-15 stopping a bad guy with a knife.

Police say Thomas has a valid firearm owner's identification card and a concealed carry permit