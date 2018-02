Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ten-year-old Jordan is looking for a Forever Family.

His favorite subject is math and loves to play football.

As the youngest of four siblings, Jordan is the only sibling not in an adoptive family.

He cherishes his relationship with his brothers and would like to keep that with a family who gives him the safety and love that he needs.

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting Jordan, please contact Seven Home Family Foster Care and Adoption Agency or visit ForeverFamily.org.