IHOP giving away free pancakes on Tuesday for National Pancake Day

In celebration of National Pancake Day, IHOP is giving away free short stacks of pancakes on Tuesday.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., International House of Pancakes will give away free short stacks of its original buttermilk pancakes.

A short stack of three pancakes typically costs around $4.79.

In return, IHOP asks participants to make a donation to its charitable partners, which includes Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Since 2006, the California-based company has raised more than $30 million for charity.

To find a nearby location or to learn more information about the promotion, click here.