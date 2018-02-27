× Davie County Schools officials investigating after nude photographs circulated among middle school students

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Davie County Schools officials are investigating after nude photos were circulated among students at William Ellis Middle School.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office received reports from school officials on Feb. 19 that students were sharing the photos on their phones. So far, there have been no charges filed against anyone.

“There is no indication of any adults being involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “The school system has addressed the juveniles involved through their internal processes.”

David County Schools has released a statement on the photos:

“We are aware that some students in our middle schools had inappropriate photographs on their cell phone. School administrators and parents are working with the Davie County Sheriff’s Department to investigate. In an effort to educate our students about the dangers of sexting, vaping, social media, etc., we work with the Davie County Sheriff’s Department to conduct school assemblies to discuss these topics. After one of these recent school assemblies, inappropriate photos on some students cell phones were reported to school administrators. These reports are being addressed with the students and their parents and school disciplinary action has been taken.”