Anheuser-Busch rolls out organic beer

ST. LOUIS -- Anheuser-Busch is stepping up its health game and offering beer drinkers with an organic option, according to Bloomberg.

The brewer is rolling out a new beer called Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. The beer is made with organic grains and approved by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative.

“We see this as an opportunity to keep leading the way in innovation in light beer and aligning great-tasting products with health and wellness trends,” said Azania Andrews, vice president of Michelob Ultra.

The beer hit stores nationwide on Monday.

Superior golden taste from the best ingredients. Introducing Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold, premium light beer made with organic grains. #PureGold pic.twitter.com/VWAqUAArtj — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) February 26, 2018