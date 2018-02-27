9-foot alligator removed from front doorstep of apartment

COCOA, Fla. — A nine-foot alligator was removed from the front doorstep of a Florida apartment Monday, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Officers came to the complex around 3:30 p.m. after a call from worried neighbors about an alligator roaming the parking lot.

“When officers arrived the 9-foot gator parked himself on the front door step of 1612 University Lane, Unit 903,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Officers contacted the state requesting an alligator trapper. The trapper arrived about 20 minutes later.

The trapper, along with Cpl. John Picheco and Officer Samir Paulino, were able to trap the alligator and remove it from the complex.