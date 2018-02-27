× 3 wanted for stealing state, U.S. flags from NC Department of Justice building

RALEIGH, N.C. — State Capitol Police are searching for three people accused of stealing the U.S. and state flags from the North Carolina Department of Justice building early Sunday morning.

According to WTVD, the flags were stolen around 2 a.m. from the building on West Edenton Street in Raleigh.

Time stamps on surveillance video shows what appears to be three young men taking the flags from atop of the building.

The suspects are entering the frame empty-handed and walking back into the picture moments later with the flags in their possession.

Officials believe the suspects accessed the flag poles on the roof of the building via construction scaffolding.

“We hope to identify these suspects with the help of the public,” said State Capitol Police Chief Glen Allen in a news release. “These flags were stolen from the people of North Carolina, and larceny should not be tolerated.”