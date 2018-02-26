× Woman accused of trying to bring Bible filled with cocaine into jail

CORINTH, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of trying to smuggle a Bible filled with cocaine into jail, according to Corinth Today.

Jolona Nicole Lambert was arrested after jail officials found that some pages in the Bible had been glued together and contained white powder in between them. The powder was tested and came back positive for cocaine.

Lambert is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. She is now behind bars on a $5,000 bond.