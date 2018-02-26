Wheelchair-bound teacher shares students’ heartwarming active shooter escape plan for her

DELPHOS, Ohio — A wheelchair-bound teacher’s Facebook post about her students’ escape plan in the event of an active shooter at their school has gone viral.

Marissa Schimmoeller, a teacher at Jefferson Senior High School in Delphos, said she was dreading Feb. 15 — her first day having to teach after the horrific school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“I was dreading one, specific question. Soon after class began, a freshman asked me the question I had been dreading since I had heard about the tragedy in Florida,” Schimmoeller wrote.

She said the student asked what the class would do if a shooter came into their classroom.

She detailed her response to the question — and her class’ heartwarming reaction — as follows:

My stomach sank. I launched into my pre-planned speech about our plan of action. Then, I knew I had to say the harder part: “I want you to know that I care deeply about each and every one of you and that I will do everything I can to protect you. But – being in a wheelchair, I will not be able to protect you the way an able-bodied teacher will. And if there is a chance for you to escape, I want you to go. Do not worry about me. Your safety is my number one priority.” Slowly, quietly, as the words I had said sunk in, another student raised their hand. She said, “Mrs. Schimmoeller, we already talked about it. If anything happens, we are going to carry you.” Schimmoeller said she shared the experience to show the “true goodness” in the hearts of her students.