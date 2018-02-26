× Thomasville police searching for man accused of committing lewd act at Walmart

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are searching for a man accused of committing a lewd act at Walmart, according to a news release.

Police have obtained warrants for Demario Javonte Smith, 30, of Winston-Salem, for indecent exposure, felonious peeping using a photographic imaging device and felonious secretly using a photographic imaging device to view another’s body or undergarments.

At 3:17 p.m. Sunday, Thomasville police came to Walmart after a report of a man exposing himself to a woman who was shopping.

The victim told police the man followed her around the store and tried to take a photo up her skirt with his phone.

About 30 minutes later when the victim walked to her car, she noticed another vehicle parked very close to her driver’s side door. When she tried to tell the driver she couldn’t get into her vehicle, she realized he was the same man from the earlier incidents and was masturbating in his vehicle. The victim then called police.

Anyone with information on Smith’s location is asked to call Thomasville police at (336) 475-4260.