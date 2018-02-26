Students moved to different school due to church’s blessing ceremony involving AR-15s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. -- Students at a Pennsylvania elementary school will be moved to another school this week because of a church's nearby ceremony involving guns, WNEP reports.

Wallenpaupack South Elementary School students will attend classes at the school's north campus Wednesday because of the Sanctuary Church of Newfoundland's gun blessing ceremony.

The church is planning a ceremony next Wednesday at 10 a.m., with worshipers asked to bring AR-15s. Organizers expect hundreds to attend.

"This will be a big thing for us. It's a new stage for us because it incorporates the rod of iron, as it is in Revelations. Revelations talks about the returning Christ ruling with the rod of iron," Tim Elder said.

Elder explained the beliefs of the church, led by the Reverend Sean Moon, to WNEP.

Moon is the son of the late Sun Myung Moon, who founded the controversial Unification Church that drew national attention in the 1970s and 80s. The Rod of Iron Ministries is an offshoot of that religious organization focusing on what it believes is the right of families to defend themselves with assault weapons.

"This rod of iron is the AR-15, in today's terms," Elder said.

The event was planned before the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The Wallenpaupack Area School District told WFMZ they are moving students Wednesday due to concerns about traffic and the nature of the church's event.