Public to pay tribute to Rev. Billy Graham in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- People from around the world are expected to visit Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday to pay tribute to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died in his Montreat home last week.

His body will lie in repose inside the Graham Family Homeplace on the Billy Graham Library grounds. Visitation is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Staff members expect thousands of people to attend, including former President George W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush.

There is no parking on the library campus. Instead, guests can park at the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child Carolinas Regional Office and Processing Center at 7100 Forest Point Blvd. and at the Charlotte Airport Business Valet Lot #2 at 5807 Wilkinson Blvd. A free shuttle will take people back and forth from the lots to the library before ending at 9:30 p.m.

Staff members advise rain is likely all day and long lines may require people stand outside for a long time before reaching the viewing area. The public can bring an umbrella, but cannot bring large backpacks or purses, cameras or video recorders, pets (except service animals), signs or banners, promotional items, coolers, food or drinks, and weapons.

On Wednesday, Graham's casket will be flown to the U.S. Capitol where it will stay in the Rotunda through Thursday. The funeral will be held back on the library grounds on Friday.

The event is by invitation only. More than 2,000 people, including President Donald Trump, are expected to attend.

The minister will be buried next to his wife, Ruth, on the property. His coffin, a plain, pine casket, was built by inmates at the Louisiana state prison.

