Naked man seen fleeing police on ATV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- Witnesses were shocked on Sunday when they saw a naked man leading police on a chase while riding on an ATV, WDAF reports.

Jess Fishell was on his way home from the gun range when saw the man driving the four-wheeler on I-435 in Clay County.

In a video posted on Facebook, he noted officers from four different agencies chasing the naked man.

Warning: Video contains language and could be considered disturbing to some

“There are state troopers, KCPD, the (Clay County) sheriff’s department and the helicopters up,” Fishell is heard saying.

According to The Kansas City Star, the chase began at 2:20 p.m. after police received a report of a suspicious, naked man riding an ATV. He was suspected of being under the influence of drugs, police say.

The man evaded authorities before he found a break in a fence and drove onto Interstate 435, where he drove south, sometimes into oncoming traffic.

The unidentified naked man was eventually arrested around 3:45 p.m.

As of Monday morning, Fishell’s video had been viewed more than 1.2 million times on Facebook.