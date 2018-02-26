Man visiting North Carolina for bachelor party dies after falling from waterfall

OLD FORT, N.C. — A Georgia man visiting North Carolina as part of a bachelor party died on Saturday after falling from a waterfall, according to WLOS.

Authorities on Sunday identified 37-year-old Jimmy Schmidt Jr. as the man who fell from Upper Catawba Falls in McDowell County.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office say Schmidt was part of a bachelor party group that went hiking in the area.

Schmidt went ahead of his friends, who were still taking pictures, and ended up at the top of the falls. While there, he reportedly leaned over to get a better view and lost his footing.

He was pronounced dead at the bottom of the falls.

“It’s really unfortunate,” hiker Sara Ballek told WLOS. “I had no idea, and I probably would’ve taken even more precautions if I would’ve known.”