Man fatally hit by Jeep on US-29 in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man who died after being hit by a Jeep in Greensboro Sunday morning has been identified.
The pedestrian has been identified as 23-year-old James Toby Kulii.
The crash happened on US-29 at East Market Street at about 10 a.m., according to a press release. The driver of the Jeep was traveling northbound on the highway when he hit Kulii.
All northbound lanes of US-29 at East Market Street were closed for several hours.
Police have not filed charges against the driver.
36.072635 -79.791975