× Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An 18-year-old has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in Burlington, according to a press release.

On Feb. 20, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit learned of a reported sexual assault against a minor. The 14-year-old told deputies he had been assaulted on different occasions by Alfonso Solis Ortiz.

Following an investigation, warrants were obtained for Ortiz’s arrest. He has been charged with two counts of statutory sex offense.

He was taken to jail on a $50,000 secured bond.