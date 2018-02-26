‘Hero dog’ shot 3 times while protecting 16-year-old from burglars goes home after surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- The "Hero dog" who was shot three times while protecting a 16-year-old during a home invasion in Washington last week is home after undergoing successful surgery, according to KCPQ.

At about 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 21, Des Moines police received a 911 call about a home invasion in progress.

"A 16-year-old boy who was home alone said he believed someone was breaking in," Des Moines police Cmdr. Doug Jenkins told the station. "He heard noises and voices, ran upstairs and hid in a closet. He continued relaying everything he heard on the phone with dispatch. The dog in the residence was barking. Then he heard breaking glass and the dog still barking. Then he heard gunshots and the dog was no longer barking."

Officers were able to get the teen safely out of the house but found the family dog, Rex, with gunshot wounds to the neck, leg and knee.

The German shepherd has since been released from BluePearl Veterinary Partner's in Renton after surgery to repair his broken tibia on his left hind leg. Rex is expected to make a full recovery.

"That's my little guy right there. That's my best friend," Rex's owner Javier said. "He's really traumatized now fast reactions will scare him and kind of like he'll jump but I think we will get through it just work on it slowly."

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Just visited Rex at the Vet with the teen he was defending when home burglars shot him several times yesterday in Des Moines He is sedated for pain and surgery. #Q13Fox @catchwmw pic.twitter.com/gN66T69IMe — David Rose (@DavidRoseQ13FOX) February 22, 2018