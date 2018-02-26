Filmmaker Kevin Smith survives heart attack with ‘100% blockage’

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

GLENDALE, Calif. – There’s nothing funny about what happened to filmmaker and comedian Kevin Smith Sunday night.

Smith, who rose to fame following the success of the 1994 cult classic “Clerks,” was shooting a new stand-up special during a pair of comedy shows in Glendale, California.

He tweeted early Monday that he had to cancel the second show after suffering a “massive heart attack.”

“If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight,” he tweeted. “But for now, I’m still above ground.”

Smith, 47, said doctors told him he had 100% blockage of his left anterior descending artery. That kind of blockage is known as the “widow maker.”

Smith famously got kicked off a plane back in 2010 for being overweight, US Weekly reported.

That inspired a documentary called “Too Fat for 40” and an 85-pound weight loss that he showed off on Twitter in 2015.

Left: me & my kid in 2008. Right: 2 weeks ago, 85 pounds later. I shan't wear pants and will never abort the shorts. pic.twitter.com/hNY6IVEXXp — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 27, 2015

Ralph Garman responded to Smith’s tweet with the simple message, “Love you, buddy.”

Love you, buddy. — Ralph Garman (@RalphGarman) February 26, 2018

Actor Chris Pratt also responded to Smith saying he was sending his prayers.

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired. @hodge1916 🙏♥️🙏 https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018