Chipper Jones: No need for civilians to own assault rifles

ATLANTA — Soon-to-be Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones is speaking out after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida two weeks ago.

In an interview with Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones, who is an avid hunter, said he believes there is no need for civilians to own assault rifles.

“I believe in our Constitutional right to bear arms and protect ourselves,” Jones said. “But I do not believe there is any need for civilians to own assault rifles. I just don’t.”

He compared the issue to drugs, saying you’ll never get rid of the guns. But believes assault rifles belong in the hands of soldiers.

“Those belong in the hands of people who know how to operate them, and whose lives depend on them operating them. Not with civilians,” he told the columnist. “I have no problem with hunting rifles and shotguns and pistols and what-not. But I’m totally against civilians having those kinds of automatic and semi-automatic weapons.”

On Feb. 14, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and staff at the school in Parkland, Florida. Cruz admitted to the shooting, which killed 17 people.