Burlington students volunteer to help others take on tax season

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- It's tax season and while many Americans dread this time of year, students at Williams High School in Burlington look forward to it.

Students in the school's Finance Academy have been preparing for months so they can volunteer to do the taxes of community members.

In order to do so, they must take three structured Internal Revenue Service tests and they must score 100% on each one.

Once they pass they are considered VITA or Volunteer Income Tax Assistant certified. They work in pairs or trios so that all of the work they do is either double or tripled checked.

To apply to have the students do your taxes, click here.