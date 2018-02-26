BB&T says online, mobile banking working again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BB&T Corp. said Saturday that its online and mobile banking services are working and its service systems "have substantially recovered" from an outage that has lasted nearly two days.

An equipment malfunction at a data center disrupted the financial routines of millions of BB&T Corp. customers beginning late Thursday afternoon.

The interruption of services has drawn unflattering reactions on social media, both locally and nationally, as customers tried to get money out of an ATM or when checking if the direct deposit of their paycheck had shown up.

"As our systems continue to recover, we want our clients to be aware account information may only reflect transactions made through Thursday night," the bank said in a statement Saturday.

