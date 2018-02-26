Actress Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence, battery on police officer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested for domestic violence and battery on an officer, according to TMZ.

Deputies went to a home in Thousand Oaks Sunday night after Locklear’s brother reportedly came home and saw the actress and her boyfriend fighting.

When arriving officers noticed a mark on the boyfriend and tried to arrest Locklear, she allegedly became combative and assaulted three deputies. She was charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer.

Locklear was also arrested in 2011 after she and her then-boyfriend, Jack Wagner, allegedly got into a fight.

According to KABC, the 56-year-old actress has since been released and has a March 13 court date.

