2nd Rockingham County day care worker charged with child abuse

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A second day care worker in Rockingham County has been charged with child abuse, according to a press release.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Nekeisha Latwanna Walton, 39, of Eden, was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse after an investigation into reported abuse at Lil’ Daydreamers Child Development Center at 3910 Vance Street Ext. in Reidsville.

According to warrants, Walton is accused of picking up a male child by the arm and carrying him across a room. She is also accused of forcefully grabbing a female child by the arm, jerking her and then pushing her over.

On Feb. 22, Mary Neal Winchester, 55, of Reidsville, was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse stemming from the investigation.

Both are behind bars at the Rockingham County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has also been involved in the investigation.