WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will attend the funeral for the Rev. Billy Graham on Friday at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, according to the Associated Press, citing the White House.

Graham, an evangelical minister and spiritual confidant to American presidents, died at the age of 99 on Wednesday.

Graham “spread the gospel in 185 countries during his 99 years on Earth, touching the lives of many and forever changing the course of the world’s spiritual health,” according to a statement by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

About 2,300 guests have been invited. Graham’s funeral motorcade brought his casket from Asheville to Charlotte on Saturday.

Graham will lie in repose in his childhood home, which was moved to Charlotte several years ago, on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27. The public will be invited to pay respects from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days.

The minister will be buried next to his wife, Ruth, on the property. His coffin, a plain, pine casket, was built by inmates at the Louisiana state prison.