× Portion of East 25h Street in Winston-Salem closed due to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – East 25h Street from N. Dunleith Avenue to North Jackson Avenue is closed Sunday night due to a crash, according to a city press release.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers in the area are asked to use caution.

Authorities have not released any details about the crash.