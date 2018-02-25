Mother removes first-grader from school after she said bully ripped out her daughter’s hair

ST. LOUIS – A mother decided to pull her 6-year-old daughter out of school after she said a bully pulled hair out of the girl’s head.

KSDK reported that Amanda Lawson’s first-grade daughter was left with injuries that may take months to heal after it happened recently at Lyon Academy in St. Louis.

The mother said another student attacked her daughter in class, ripping hair from her scalp and leaving several bald spots.

“They gave me the hair in a bag that they had and I just I couldn’t believe it. I was mad like I wanted to protect her,” Lawson told the TV station.

A St. Louis Public Schools spokesperson said it happened after an argument between two students.

Lawson called the police, but no charges were filed. She said she plans for enroll her daughter in another school.

