Man in critical condition after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man is in critical condition after being shot in Greensboro on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 10 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Police were then notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital, according to a Greensboro police press release.

The name of the victim and details about the shooting have not been released. He is currently being treated.