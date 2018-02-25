× Man accused of threatening woman with firearm, assaulting her child at Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after police said he threatened a woman with a firearm and physically assaulted her child at a Burlington home.

Damar Jamal Wilson, 29, faces multiple charges including second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, misdemeanor child abuse and habitual misdemeanor assault.

Burlington police responded to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 700 block of Durham Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Responding officers heard a physical altercation from inside the home, according to a Burlington police press release.

Police said the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect prevented her and threatened her with a firearm.

Wilson also prevented the victim and her children from leaving the home, according to police.

The suspect also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, felon violation of a domestic violence restraining order and interfering with a 911 call.

He was jailed in Alamance County under a $305,000 secured bond.