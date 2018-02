× Man dead after crash on US-29 at East Market Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One man is dead after a crash in Greensboro on Sunday morning.

It happened on US-29 at East Market Street at about 10 a.m., according to police.

The identity of the victim and details about the wreck have not been released.

All northbound lanes of US-29 at East Market Street had been closed, but have since reopened.