× Several small fights involving teenagers at Four Seasons Town Centre; police say no evidence of shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police broke up several small fights involving teenagers at Four Seasons Town Centre shopping mall in Greensboro on Saturday.

Officers were called to the mall at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Greensboro police were called in reference to a shooting, but said there is no evidence that any gunshots were fired.

A 17-year-old female was arrested for trespassing, according to police.

Officers in the area quickly had the situation under control.