Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police crews are on the scene of an apartment complex in Winston-Salem on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call about a discharge of a firearm at the Green Oaks apartments near Willard Road and Green Oaks Drive.

A large police presence remained on the scene as of about 10 p.m. Saturday, but officers have not released any information.

More than a dozen people were unable to return to their apartments.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video