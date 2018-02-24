× Police arrest twin brothers accused of stealing rings and necklaces from jewelry store in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Twin brothers accused of stealing rings and necklaces from a jewelry store in Reidsville have been arrested.

Ricky Wray Carter and Mickey Wray Carter, both 39 and of Reidsville, are accused of taking gold rings and silver necklaces from Eden Jewelry at 1558 Freeway Drive at about 3 a.m. Feb. 15.

Reidsville police announced on Saturday that the brothers had been arrested.

Both suspects have been charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny and property damage.

Mickey Carter was jailed under a $28,500 secured bond, while Ricky Carter received a $26,000 secured bond. They both have court planned for March.