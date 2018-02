× Heather Bergsma ends Winter Olympics with 11th place in mass start

GANGNEUNG, South Korea – High Point native Heather Bergsma ended the Winter Olympics on Saturday, finishing in 11th place in the mass start.

The speedskater advanced from an earlier semifinal and finished in the mass start in eight minutes and 35.80 seconds.

The 28-year-old won a bronze medal with Brittany Bowe, Carlijn Schoutens and Mia Manganello in team pursuit on Wednesday.