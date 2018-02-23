Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is taking a new step toward helping students who may be mentally ill.

Last July, the school district had three employees attend a training session in Raleigh focused on how to recognize when a young person may be dealing with mental health challenges.

Daya Patton, lead school counselor at Paisley IB Magnet School, attended the training.

“We went for five days straight, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, so it was pretty intensive,” she said.

From there, the goal was that the three would take what they learned to train other people in various positions throughout the school system.

“Our goal is to get our whole district trained. It's a big goal, but so far, we've been able to train student services personnel, parent involvement coordinators. We want to train bus drivers, cafeteria workers, anyone who comes in contact with youth,” Patton said.

The first sessions started this week.

The employees who signed-up, took an eight-hour course called Youth Mental Health First Aid.

It’s sponsored by The National Council for Behavioral Health and focuses on reaching students from ages 10 to 18.

Up to 30 people can be trained at a time. The first two sessions were filled.

The training provides guidance on the types of mental health challenges youth are facing and information on the next steps.

“The training also gives them a five-step action plan on how to proceed forward with getting the student help,” Patton said.

Although this effort was in place prior to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, staff members acknowledge there is a certain timeliness to having this in place.

“I feel like it's especially relevant now more than ever, but we were a little ahead of the curve in terms of wanting to be proactive,” said Gary Cone, principal at Paisley IB Magnet School.

“The same way that we teach individuals to administer CPR, we're doing that when it comes to the mental health,” Patton said.

A feedback survey was completed after the sessions. Patton says the responses were positive.

The next training is scheduled for March 29 followed by sessions in June. The school district may add more depending on the interest.