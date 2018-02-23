× Twin brothers, both school employees, arrested for child porn a week apart

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Twin brothers who both worked at schools were arrested a week apart on child pornography charges, according to the Mercury News.

Clinton and Clifford Pappadakis, both 47, were arrested in the span of seven days on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Clifford Pappadakis is a former teacher and cross-country coach at Willow Glen Middle School. Clinton Pappadakis is a former off-campus track and field coach at Oak Grove High School.

Clifford Pappadakis turned himself in on Feb. 14 and faces multiple charges of annoying or molesting a child, stemming from allegations he took photos focused on the private areas of female students.

An investigation by the school district began on Clifford Pappadakis in September 2017 after questions arose from parents about him taking pictures of female students. He was formally fired on Dec. 31.

San Jose police obtained a search warrant for Clifford Pappadakis’ home and allegedly found multiple images of child pornography, leading to his arrest.

Some Willow Glen Middle parents told police Clifford Pappadakis’ twin brother Clinton might be “associated to this case,” but police did not find any evidence Clinton was involved, the Mercury News reports.

However, Clinton Pappadakis was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for “suspicious activity” last September.

Detectives searched Clinton Pappadakis’ home on Tuesday and child pornography was allegedly found on multiple devices.

Clinton Pappadakis was charged with possession of child pornography.

He was relieved of his coaching duties at Oak Grove High after being charged.