Toyota dominates list of Consumer Reports’ top auto picks

Toyota dominated Consumer Reports' 2018 ranking of the best vehicles in the United States.

Toyota landed four of the 10 vehicles in the magazine's annual top picks.

The winners were the Corolla for compact car, Camry for midsize car, Highlander for midsize SUV and Sienna for minivan.

The rankings are based on driving tests and reliability and satisfaction scores from Consumer Reports' subscribers, according to ABC News. Winners also must have standard automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning systems.