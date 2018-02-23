× Teen arrested after crashing into 2 police cruisers, leading officers on chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen was arrested after hitting two police cruisers and leading officers on a chase in Winston-Salem Thursday night, according to a press release.

At about 10:38 p.m., officers attempted to stop 19-year-old Caleb Deslivian Thompson, who was driving a stolen vehicle on US-52 near East Hanes Mill Road. During the stop, Thompson collided with a police cruiser and fled the area.

As a result, a chase ensued. During the chase, Thompson again collided with a police cruiser.

The pursuit continued until the 19-year-old came to a stop in the 700 block of East 28th Street, where he was arrested and two juvenile occupants were detained. The juveniles were released to their guardians.

Thompson has been charged with two counts of assault on government official, flee to elude, larceny of motor vehicle and possession of stolen motor vehicle.

He was taken to jail on a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.