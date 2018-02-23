× Suspect accused of breaking into Reidsville convenience store

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a Reidsville convenience store early Friday morning, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. at Stadler’s Grocery located at 2021 N.C. 14. Deputies say the suspect gained entry into the store by breaking a window.

Once inside, the person used a pair of bolt cutters to open a gaming machine to unsuccessfully retrieve money. The suspect then jumped across the counter and took 20 cartons of cigarettes before leaving the store.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.