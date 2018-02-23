Police investigating possible threat at Andrews High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police are investigating a possible threat made against Andrews High School Friday morning.

Police say they don't believe any students, teachers, or staff are in any danger, but they're taking the threat seriously and plan to stay on campus for at least the rest of the school day.

Students tell FOX8 a message came over the loudspeaker Friday morning, notifying students and staff that someone had made a shooting threat at the school.

Parents were given the option to come up their kids right away.

"It doesn't matter what age the person is," said Camilla Gooding. "I would like to say if you need attention, seek attention by other means, not by other people's lives being at stake, not by other people being in fear."

Gooding said when her granddaughter called her and asked to be picked up.

"When I got here, there were policemen in place," Gooding said. "There were plainclothes detectives. They had the dog out. I felt very comfortable with the precautions they were taking. It wasn't a panic. It wasn't a hectic situation."

Officials with Guilford County Schools say this message that went out to parents at Andrews High School Monday morning:

"Good morning Andrews Red Raiders. This is Principal Marcus Gause. In our building and across the country, schools are on high alert after the incident in Parkland, Florida, and Andrews High is no exception. I know many of you are concerned about school safety. I want to assure you that we take any threat seriously and that we work closely with law enforcement to keep students and staff safe. While we understand that students are fearful after recent events in Florida, sharing rumors on social media, texts or other means is not helpful. Rather, students should report any concerns to an administrator, our SRO or law enforcement. Working together, we can keep our school safe while minimizing disruptions."

HAPPENING NOW: @HighPointPolice on scene after a possible threat was made against Andrews High School this morning. Police don’t believe students, staff in any danger. Parents given the option to come up their kids, we saw dozens of them leave for the day @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/PoY2EIus9D — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) February 23, 2018