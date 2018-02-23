Police find 4-year-old pretending to be asleep at scene of murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. - Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Missouri city of Bellefontaine Neighbors after an ominous 911 call led them to a grisly scene.

Their bodies were discovered at a home in the 1200 block of Hoyt Drive, south of Interstate 270.

Around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, a male caller told a police dispatcher officers would find three people dead inside of the home. When police arrived at the home minutes later, they found 31-year-old Dornubari Dugbor dead on the living room sofa with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to KTVI. Dugbor had a 9mm pistol in his lap and a cellphone in his hand.

Investigators later determined that was the phone used to call 911.

Officers found 31-year-old Katrina Banks on the living room floor and her son, 15-year-old Kevin Robinson, dead in the hallway.

During the search, they also found a 4-year-old girl pretending to be asleep in her bedroom. According to Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Chief Jeremy Ihler, the child apparently heard the first shot before midnight. Ihler said the girl went into the living room to find her mother, Banks, on the floor. The child's father, Dugbor, told her to go back to her room.

"The girlfriend and boyfriend, they were recently engaged in January. We know they had some kind of relationship for the past four years because the 4-year-old was a child in common," Ihler said.

Although the child was not harmed, she was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

"She was close enough to the event where she heard the gunshots and heard other scuffles and talk during the event and (I) would imagine a 4-year-old is going to be scared from this type of event. I feel for her greatly," Ihler said.

"It's a shame. I just would not expect it right here and then being so close to my home," said neighbor Miceala Redmond.

Police said they have not had prior contact with this home, and the individuals do not have prior criminal records. They've made contact with relatives of the victims, who said there was no indication something like this might happen.