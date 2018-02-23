Police arrest suspect in an armed robbery on UNCG’s campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested the primary suspect in an armed robbery on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Police said two suspects who were not students entered the campus at Reynolds Hall around 6 p.m. Jan. 31.

When police got to Reynolds Hall, the surveillance video showed the two suspects walking in to Reynolds Hall, but it didn’t show them leaving.

Police believe the suspects hid in the dorm for almost 40 minutes while they changed their clothes and walked out. One of them is named Chandler Lee.

No one was hurt and police wouldn’t say what items the suspects stole.

Police have not released the name of the suspect who was arrested, but said he will be charged with armed robbery and other unrelated charges.