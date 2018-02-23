× Police arrest man accused of shooting woman in stomach, head in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring a woman in High Point on Friday.

Terry D. Armstrong, 44, of High Point, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, violation of a domestic violence protection order and interfering with emergency communications.

At about 1:50 a.m., officers went to a home in the 500 block of East Lexington Avenue in reference to an assault. Arriving officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to the stomach and head.

She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Armstrong was identified as a suspect and police obtained warrants for his arrest.

Police learned that prior to the shooting, Armstrong allegedly pushed his way into the home and began yelling at the woman. The suspect then “assaulted the victim while inside the residence until both parties were in the front yard,” according to police.

Witnesses told police that Armstrong then pulled out a gun and shot the woman and left.