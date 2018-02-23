Man recalls shooting that suddenly broke out near his Winston-Salem home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – It was a shooting which completely shook James Smith.

Smith was watching TV on Thursday night when chaos suddenly broke out near his home on 25th Street.

"An engine roaring and shots fired," Smith said.

What he heard was someone in a white SUV who opened fire on a silver Kia.

Smith says the gun violence in Winston-Salem is so bad, he immediately knew what to do.

"Hit the floor," Smith said.

Once he got up, he saw the two cars involved in the shooting speed away.

"Yeah, I looked at the window because at that window there and I could see at that corner and that's where it started it from," Smith said.

He lost sight of them the second they past his house, but one of them appeared soon after.

Winston-Salem police officers were called to respond at their own door step.

Officers say the Kia showed up at the police public safety center on Cherry Street.

That's when they noticed the driver, Christopher Grooms, hop out the car.

He took a bullet to his right forearm, but it's 27-year-old Tenisha Mills who has life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Mills was shot in his neck and head.

In less than 24 hours, several detectives were back on scene where the shooting happened.

"Because it's getting real bad around here now," Smith said.

You're asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department or Crime Stoppers if you have any information regarding this shooting.