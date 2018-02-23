Man killed after motorcycle collides with car in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 47-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car in Greensboro Thursday evening, according to a press release.
The crash happened at 5:19 p.m. Thursday at South Benbow Road and Britton Street. Raymond Patterson Jr., of Greensboro, was driving the motorcycle northbound on South Benbow Road when he collided with a 2007 Totoya Camry heading eastbound on Britton Street.
Patterson died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Police say speed was a factor and no charges have been filed.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
36.072635 -79.791975