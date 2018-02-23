× Man in custody after barricading himself in victim’s Greensboro apartment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who refused to exit a Mallard Lakes apartment after breaking into it was taken in custody by Greensboro police around two hours after police were called, according to a news release.

Police came to 2920 Cottage Place at 1:03 p.m. Friday after a person called 911 saying a man unknown to him had come into his apartment and slammed the door, refusing to exit. The caller described the man, later identified as Brandon Markie Chapman, as acting irrationally. The caller did not know if Chapman was armed.

Based on the circumstances, GPD activated its Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team.

Officers could see Chapman, 30, and established communication with him. When Chapman came to the front door at 3:19 p.m., officers took him into custody.

During the arrest, a sliding glass door broke, causing minor injuries to three officers and Chapman. Chapman, who lives in the apartment complex, is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Charges are pending.

Residents in two adjacent apartments were evacuated for their safety.

The incident closed Cottage Place from Lawndale Drive to Lake Jeanette Road.

36.139419 -79.830921