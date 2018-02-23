Man arrested, $2 million worth of drugs seized in ‘largest cocaine seizure in Davie County history’

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – A man was arrested and $2 million worth of drugs were seized in the largest cocaine seizure in Davie County history.

Cervantes Gomez Gonzalo, 27, faces various charges including trafficking cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Deputies searched 438 Speaks Road on Tuesday where they seized about 44 pounds of cocaine, two pounds of methamphetamine, 109 grams of heroin, six firearms and $50,000 in cash.

It was the largest cocaine seizure in Davie County history, according to a Davie County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Gonzalo was jailed in Davie County under a $1 million secured bond with more charges expected. Deputies said he owned the home that was searched.