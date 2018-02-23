× Man accused of shooting woman in stomach, head in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 46-year-old woman in High Point early Friday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:50 a.m., officers went to a home in the 500 block of East Lexington Avenue in reference to an assault. Arriving officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to the stomach and head.

She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Following a preliminary investigation, 44-year-old Terry D. Armstrong, of High Point, was identified as the suspect and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Police learned that prior to the shooting, Armstrong allegedly pushed his way into the home and began yelling at the woman. According to the release, the suspect then “assaulted the victim while inside the residence until both parties were in the front yard.”

Witnesses told police that Armstrong then pulled out a gun and shot the woman before leaving the area on foot.

Armstrong has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, violation of a domestic violence protection order and interfering with emergency communications.

Anyone with information about Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.